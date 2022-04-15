Nathan Poff, 36, of Richmond, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Poff had been charged and accused of allegedly receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1stoffense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; and assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer.
On Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 McKee Police Officer James Weaver observed Poff traveling north on US Hwy 421 in a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado Extended 4X4 that had been reported stolen out of Madison County earlier that same day. Officer Weaver activated his emergency equipment and made a traffic stop on US 421 just north of Pigeon Roost in McKee, KY. Poff was ordered out of the vehicle and he was secured in the back of the police cruiser. Weaver waited for backup officers to arrive. Deputy Daniel Isaacs, Deputy Ryan Lanigan, and KSP Trooper Scott Townsley arrived at the scene very quickly and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Deputy Isaacs located in the driver side area and front console area of the vehicle what was suspected to be methamphetamine in a clear baggy and a glass pipe commonly associated with methamphetamine use with a heavy residue inside. After Deputy Isaacs read Poff his Miranda warning, Poff said he was aware that the “pipe and dope” was inside the vehicle but denied ownership of the drug-related items. When asked if he had used methamphetamine Poff stated that he would “melt the cup” referring to the amount of methamphetamine in his system.
Deputy Isaacs and Trooper Townsley expressed concerns after speaking with Poff in the back of Weaver’s cruiser that he was showing signs of impairment. At that point, Weaver reported that he also observed Poff being unable to stop talking, rolling his eyes back into his head, shaking his head back and forth and being unable to manage his bodily movements and being on the verge of “talking out of his head.” Officer Weaver reported observing a white residue in both of Poff’s nostrils which was suspected to be from the use of methamphetamine. Poff refused a sobriety test.
While Poff was arrested and detained in the back of Officer Weaver’s cruiser, he became verbally belligerent and agitated with Officer Weaver. Officer Weaver and Deputy Lanigan decided it was best to get him out of the cruiser and take him inside the jail. Deputy Lanigan opened the back door and took Poff by the left arm to assist him out of the vehicle. Once out of the cruiser, Poff became verbally abusive and used the heel of his right foot to strike Deputy Lanigan in the right leg and subsequently tried to jerk away. Deputy Lanigan used his leg to sweep Poff’s feet from under him taking him to the ground. Poff landed on the left side of his face. A small gravel on the ground made a small cut in the eyebrow region of Poff’s left eye.
Poff was taken into custody at the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with the crimes listed earlier.
At the preliminary hearing on Monday Poff entered “guilty” pleas to all charges. The charge of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more associated with the stolen vehicle was amended to “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle”. For this crime Poff was sentenced to 365 days in jail. The court counted time served (13 days) and released Poff on a 2-year conditional discharge. For the crime of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Poff was sentenced to 13 days in jail (counted time served) and his license was suspended for 4-6 months while he attended educational courses. The charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) was amended to “attempt to possess controlled substance). For this charge Poff was sentenced to 365 days in jail, count 13 days served, spend the remainder of the time on a conditional discharge for 2 years. The charge of assault on a police officer was amended to assault, 4th degree. For this charge Poff was also sentenced to 365 days in jail, count 13 days served, spend the remainder of the time on a conditional discharge for 2 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.