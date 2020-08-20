On Monday, August 17th, 2020 the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department (PCFD) responded to a structure fire at a residence owned by Jesse L. Adkins. The house was located on Meadow Drive near the new Dollar General store in Tyner, KY. According to Chief Larry Bowling upon arrival the fire appeared to be coming from the back side of the home. The PCFD immediately began an attack with water suppression. Apparently, no one was home at the time of the fire. However, the firefighters were able to successfully rescue two small house dogs from inside the home. The fire appears to have started from a trash pile. There were no injuries to report. According to Chief Bowling the home was a total loss.
The Pond Creek Fire Department was assisted by the Gray Hawk Fire Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Energy.
