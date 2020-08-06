On Friday, July 31, 2020 Sheriff Hays received a call of a man holding his daughter hostage at his residence on New Zion Ridge. Deputy Keith Berry and Sheriff Hays responded to that call. According to Sheriff Hays upon arrival it became clear the young lady was not being held hostage, but the perpetrator, Charles Turner, 41, of McKee, KY appeared to be intoxicated. When Deputy Berry searched Turner, he found a Meth pipe and a quantity of Methamphetamine in Turner’s pocket. Turner was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Turner was released from jail on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on Monday, August 03, 2020. However, the appearance was continued to the date on the bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.