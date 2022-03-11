A pretrial conference was scheduled for Sarabeth Shields, 40, of Sand Gap last week in Jackson County Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House. These pretrial conferences allows the court a scheduled review regarding the status of the case. Shields has been charged with two counts of murder along with several other offenses. Shield’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2022. The pretrial conference scheduled for last week was postponed with a continuance and will now occur on June 07, 2020.
The incident that led to the charges against Shields happened on January 01st, 2017 along US 421, at the intersection or Kentucky Highway 3447, also known as Morrill-Kerby Knob Road, which is just south of the Madison County line. Kentucky State Police said Shields was driving an SUV when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car. Two men in the car, Lloyd Sparks, 58, and his nephew, Randall Sparks, 51, of Madison County, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shields and a 10-year-old in the car with Sparks were taken to the hospital.
Shields was initially arrested on January 04th, 2017. State police said meth was found in her SUV the day of the crash. She was initially only charged with two drug offenses: 1) possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense and 2) Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. Shields subsequently appeared in District Court on Monday, January 9th, 2017 before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis where she pled not guilty to the drug charges.
However, on April 03rd, 2018 a grand jury returned an indictment against Shields that expanded the alleged charges by adding 2 counts of Murder (one count each for alleged victims Randall Sparks and Lloyd Sparks), 1 count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants, 1st offense, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree (1 count for alleged victim Randall Lee Sparks and 1 count for alleged victim Josephine Sparks), 1 count of assault 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks), and 1 count of criminal mischief, 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks). Following the grand jury indictment, Shields was arrested again on April 11, 2018 for the expanded charges, including two counts of murder. At the pretrial conference held on July 03rd, 2018 the court set her bail at a $50,000 surety bond which would also include GPS monitoring and 24-hour lockdown. Shields was released from custody on August 08th, 2018.
