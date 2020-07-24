The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on July 15, 2020 just before 4:00 pm, after they discovered a deceased woman at a residence on Flannery Hollow Rd. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and found Christian Faith Taylor, 34 years old of Annville, KY deceased. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner, and her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Taylor was the daughter of Ron Shepherd and Donna Rose and Step Father James. In addition to her parents, Christian is survived by her daughters Cheslie Leanna Taylor of Rogersville, TN, Alyssa Leigh Steele of Annville, KY, and Alexis Taylor of Morristown, TN. She is also survived by her siblings Steven Joseph Fortenberry of McKee, Roni Sue Prater of Coldwater, MI, Ann Thurman of Coldwater, MI and Diana Renee Muncy of Tyner.
The initial investigation indicates no foul play is suspected and KSP is not searching for any suspects.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.