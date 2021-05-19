The JCHS Prom resumed this year after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the event was held in a tent outside and according to Principal Brian Harris approximately 200 students attended. Students that graduated last year were also invited to attend since they were deprived of the opportunity to enjoy the stepping stone event. According to Mr. Harris approximately 7-8 of last year’s graduates took advantage of the opportunity.
The 2021 Prom King and Queen were NICK LAKES AND MAKAYLA VICKERS.
Prior to the Prom each year the JCHS with help from the community performs a mock automobile accident that involves teenagers called Prom Promise. The goal is to get the students attending the prom to stop and think about the reality and risks driving irresponsibly, particularly under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An automobile accident is staged in the parking lot with students and teachers volunteering to play the role of the teenagers and parents involved in the accident. The Jackson County EMS, the local volunteer fire and rescue departments, local law enforcement, Air Evac helicopter, and the local funeral home/coroner all respond to the scene. The students were allowed out of class to view the response of the first-responders and see just how serious the issue can become. Brian Gabbard spoke after the event and told the students, “Just one bad decision turns what we just witnessed into reality.”
2021 Prom Promise
Tiffany Medlock, JCHS English teacher was the primary coordinator of this year’s event. The following people made the event a grand success: Vernon Johnson’s Towing-Donated the Cars, Jamie Strong-Jackson County Emergency Management, Jackson County 911, Jackson County EMS, McKee Police Department, McKee Fire Department, Sand Gap Fire Department, Gray Hawk Fire Department, Pond Creek Fire Department, Lonnie Madden-Kentucky Fire Commission, Lakes Funeral Home/Jackson County Coroner’s Office, AirEVAC 109 of Manchester, Brian Gabbard-Jailer, JCHS Principal Brian Harris
Julia McCowan- JCHS Youth Services Center, and event coordinator - Tiffany Medlock.
The following students played roles in the demonstration and served as Link Crew Leaders: Maloree Dunsil, Maggie Dunsil, Emily Rose, Savannah Ladd, Makayla Vickers, Sarah Marks, Natalie Carl, Hunter Wade, and Clay Akemon.