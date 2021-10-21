DEEDS
Harris, Laura Jean to Smith, Mahan & Smith, Mary
Burkhart, Aaron Stacey, Burkhart, Stephanie Gayle, Chose, Stephanie Gayle to Burkhart, Stephanie Gayle, Chose, Stephanie Gayle
Gabbard, Katlyn & Gabbard, Wendell to Bowles, Gregory & Bowles, Sharon
Rose, Shane & Rose, Darlene to Pierce, Holly R.
Creech, Teddy Ray to Creech, Teddy Ray & Maupin, Doug
Creech, Teddy Ray to Creech, Teddy Ray & Maupin, Doug
Hudson, Larry Wayne, Clark, Connie Sue Hudson, Clark, Gerald Timothy to Hudson, James Emery
Isaacs, Lanny to Matthews, Shawn Dewayne & Matthew, Cameron Michael
Reynolds, Charles Luther & Reynolds, Louise to Reynolds,, Deborah L
Creech, Teddy Ray to Creech, Teddy Ray & Maupin, Doug
Smith, Jason L. & Smith, Amanda to Hayes, Tanner & Hayes, Makayla
Baker, Darrell, Jr. & Baker, Tara to Baker, Darrell & Baker, Charlotte
Asher, Herbert & Asher, Amy to Asher, Pauline
Phoenix Products, INC to Hadlock, Robert D.
Webb, Dorothy, Mays, David Kyle & Mays, Kerri to Isaacs, Lanny
Hisel, Glenn Monroe & Hisel, Merlene to Isaacs, Robby Barron
Horn, Paul Brian & Horn, Terri Jo Miller to Horn, Paul Brian & Horn, Terri Jo Miller
Yoder, Andrew & Yoder, Lydiann W. to Haymans, Michelle
Cavins, Connie, Cavins, Timmy, & Cavins, Tim to Clark, Jeffrey Scott
Sams, Bobbie Jean to Cody, Brian
Phoenix Products, INC to Seymour, Richard & Reynolds, Melanie
White, Adam & White, Meagan to MIjarez, Teodoro Alberto to Mijarez, Estela
