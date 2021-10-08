DEEDS
From Powell, Gary and Powell, Lesa to Sipple, John Chris and Sipple, Melissa
From Baker, Garvin and Baker, Lana to Smith, Travis and Smith, Labriska
From Davis, Ernest and Davis, Parcie to Davis, Terry Joe
From Tincher, Roy Gale (Executor and Tincher, Glades (Estate) and Tincher, Roy Dale to Bargo, Ronnie and Bargo, Sharon
From Lewis, Jason to Lewis, Marjorie A
From Lewis, Marjorie to Lewis, Jason
From McQueen, Melissa and Raleigh, Lois Jean and Frost, Michael and Frost, Michael L to Grubb, Karac
From Phoenix Products Inc. to Bowman, David and Bowman, Sarah
From Kenner, Gordon S and Kenner, Krista Louise to Jobin, Kenneth E and Jobin, Sharon M
From Cain, Jeffery and Cain, Edna Faye to Cain, Joshua Travis
From Fields, Debbie and Fields, Eddie and Gross, Emile and Runion, Karen and Runion, Ann Marie and Runion, Amanda and Runion, Diane and Lee Eva Marie to Pacheco, Bryan and Pacheco, Kathyrn
From Isaacs, Lanny to Smith, Timothy Robert and Smith, Margaret Ann
From Community Loan Servicing LLC and Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to David J Hays MD Farm Account LLC and Hays, David J
From Mills, Bobby Charles and Mills, Michelle Lynn to Montgomery Jason Lee
From Miller, Mark Lee and Miller, Angela and Miller, William and Miller, Diana to Rowland, Kenneth Wayne and Crank, Charles Keith
From Robinson, Andrea N and Robinson, Timothy J to Spence, David W and Spence, Linda S
From Planet Home Lending LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
From Phoenix Products Inc to Gabbard, Derek and Gabbard, Katlyn
From Gilbert, Jerry Todd and Gilbert, Tracy and Hobbs, Debbie and Hobbs, Hansel to Gilbert, Norma
From Holman, Nathan and Holman, Kellie to Stockton Chad Daniel and Stockton, Alethea Marie
From Ward, Mickey J and Clemmons, Laurall to Ward, Mickey J
From Lovins, Virginia Lynn and Lovins, James Wayne and Hays, Brenda Elaine and Hays, Dennis Lee
