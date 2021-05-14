According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, KSP Trooper C. Roark responded on May 05th, 2021 to the area of Lodge Hall Road near Sand Gap in reference to an individual creating a disturbance. According to the uniform citation, the family of Bryan Rader, 42, of Sand Gap, KY stated that he had been in psychiatric distress over his wife leaving him. Troopers had responded earlier the same day to a possible overdose. Trooper Roark observed Rader on US Hwy 421 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for “no windshield”. Rader failed to stop and drove approximately a mile to his son’s house before stopping.
Trooper Roark discovered that Rader’s operating license had been suspended, Rader was not wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s registration plate had expired and cancelled due to a lack of insurance coverage.
Upon contact with Rader, Trooper Roark reported that Rader appeared to be under the influence as he was acting erratic. Rader also had a glass pipe with marijuana in his front pocket. Rader admitted to Trooper Roark that he had been smoking marijuana and meth that day. He also told Trooper Roark he had taken pills earlier in the day but would not tell him what kind.
Trooper Roark conducted a field Horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) which is one of the three standardized field sobriety tests (FST) that police use to determine whether a driver has had too much to drink. The horizontal gaze nystagmus test generally involves the officer instructing the driver to follow a pen or some other object with his or her eyes. Trooper Roark noted that Rader lacked smooth pursuit, nystagmus at maximum deviation (Nystagmus is a vision condition in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements. These movements often result in reduced vision and depth perception and can affect balance and coordination. These involuntary eye movements can occur from side to side, up and down, or in a circular pattern). Rader’s pupils were constricted and nonreactive to light. Rader refused to conduct the “One Leg Stand” (or OLS) or the “Walk and Turn” (WAT) field sobriety tests.
Rader was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance (189A.010(1C), 1st, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper or no windshield, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, and no registration plates. Rader remains in custody under a $1,000 cash bond awaiting a court date.
