Last Friday rainfall created treacherous road conditions causing multiple wrecks. In the City of McKee there were two wrecks at roughly the same time late Friday afternoon. Around 4:11 pm McKee Police Office JR Weaver responded to a one vehicle accident on US Hwy 421 just north of WalGreens and the intersection of 421 and Hwy 89. Jessica Atkinson, 37, of McKee was driving a 2005 Scion XB traveling north on Hwy 421 when she entered into a right hand curve. Atkinson told Officer Weaver that she encountered a single cab dark colored truck that was across the yellow line on her side of the road. As Atkinson tried to veer to the right of the roadway to avoid a collision with the unknown truck her vehicle went off the shoulder of the roadway making contact with an earthen embankment resulting in multiple areas of damage to her vehicle. Jackson County EMS treated Atkinson at the scene but did not transport her to any hospital per her request. The roadway was blocked until around 5:00 until a towing service removed her car.
At roughly the same time, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Lanigan responded to a single vehicle accident on US Hwy 421 at Shell Apple Market (located less than half a mile from the site of Atkinson’s wreck). This accident involved a juvenile driving a 2004 Mercedes Benz ML350 UTL 4X4 4 door. There were two other juveniles in the vehicle as well. One juvenile stated while at the scene that they simply lost control of the vehicle when it hydroplaned off the road into a roadside ditch. There were no injuries and the car came to rest off the road so there was also no disruption of traffic flow.
