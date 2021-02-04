The annual Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Award was held in Nashville for the first time last Friday night. The organization is dedicated to preserving the music and legacy of country music artist Keith Whitley along with others that made great music alongside him.
Jackson County native Randy Hayes played alongside Whitley for a number of years. Hayes was featured at the annual award show performing along with his granddaughter Rachel Hayes.
Rachel and Randy’s performance can be seen on YouTube at https://youtu.be/gMjFlTi2bfY
On top of the yearly awards, Friends of Keith Whitley provides scholarships to promising young musicians.
