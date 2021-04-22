Jackson County Tourism opportunities include sections of 7 National and Regional Trails. One of these is the annual “Red Bud Ride”. The trail for this beautiful bicycle ride is composed of a 100-mile loop in Laurel, Rockcastle, and Jackson Counties. 45 miles of the trail lies within Jackson County. This year 1,063 cyclists registered for the event in London, KY. The riders came from all over the United States including Texas, New Jersey and Florida. Participants were delighted with the beauty of the flowering Red Bud trees and the gently rolling hills in the southern end of Jackson County.
The Redbud Ride offers four route options: Yellow Route a 23-mile flat course for beginners, Orange Rouge 34-mile at a casual pace for experienced riders, Green Route 72- mile intermediate route mixed with short hills, and the Red Route the Century Ride of 100-mile advanced route considered the pinnacle of the Redbud Ride. Active.com named the Redbud Ride “Century Ride of the Year.”
The Redbud Ride was established in 2006. The ride is inspired by the Redbud trees that surround the routes during early spring. The Redbud Ride attracts professionals and amateurs cycling enthusiasts from across the country. This ride and the trail through Jackson County is only one of the many attractions that Jackson County Tourism has to offer!
