In a press release from the state of Kentucky it has been announced that twelve (12) counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today.
The 12 additional counties are Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford.
In April, Gov. Beshear announced that President Joe Biden approved his initial request for federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 76 counties adversely affected by the March storms. At the time, the Governor said several counties were still undergoing the verification and validation process, and that once damage assessments are complete additional counties may be added to the federal declaration.
“We thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials for working with us throughout this progress and are once again pleased to see more aid coming to help our communities recover,” Gov. Beshear said.
Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
All reported storm damage from the counties has been verified by Kentucky Emergency Management and validated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to confirm eligibility based on county-specific thresholds.
With the additional counties (in bold) added, the Federal declaration now includes Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Rockcastle, Russell, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Whitley, Wolfe and Woodford.
On March 3, the Governor declared a state of emergency in advance of severe storms that were forecast to cross the commonwealth. The storms, which produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes, killed five Kentuckians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.