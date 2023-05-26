Gov. Beshear’s Request for Federal Disaster Declaration Approved for 22 Counties Following February Storms

In a press release from the state of Kentucky it has been announced that twelve (12) counties that sustained damage from severe storms in early March have been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today.

The 12 additional counties are Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford.