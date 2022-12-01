In a recent press release U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) applauded Backroads of Appalachia for earning a $1 million competitive grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to promote tourism through advanced motorsports in Eastern Kentucky. The grant will be used to create several new jobs to enhance management and marketing operations.
"The Wildlands of Eastern Kentucky provide incredible opportunities for outdoor adventures like hiking, off-road trails, rock climbing, and much more. Our friends at Backroads of Appalachia are also touting the untapped opportunities that we have for motorsports across the region, with unmatched motorcycle routes, like the Dragon Slayer on Highway 160, that could boost the tourism economy in some of our smallest towns," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. "I applaud ARC's work in our region and I was proud to support this grant application for Backroads of Appalachia."
Since 2020, Backroads of Appalachia has worked as a volunteer organization and branded several routes geared towards various sectors of the motorsports market such as motorcyclists, dual sport adventure cyclists and car clubs. It has organized dozens of hill climbs, obstacle courses, and different kinds of rallies, some of which have been nationally recognized. The participants and spectators create a demand for more restaurants, lodging, and other services. Along one of the most popular routes, the Dragon Slayer, 30 businesses have opened since 2019 to cater to visitors.
"Backroads of Appalachia is honored for the recognition of economic development through motorsports," said Erik Hubbard, Founder of Backroads of Appalachia. "We appreciate ARC, the Kentucky Department of Local Government, Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers for believing in our mission. This is a positive step for change in our region and telling the country we are open for business." According to a representative of Jackson County Tourism, Mr. Hubbard recently purchased a home in Jackson County and is dedicated to pursuing tourism opportunities for our county.
Backroads of Appalachia is also committed to providing jobs for those in recovery and is currently implementing an ARC-funded project (IS-20516) that provides housing and job training at its welcome center in Lynch, Kentucky for women in recovery.
In addition to ARC funds, state sources will provide $400,000, bringing the total project funding to $1.4 million.
In Jackson County, the Big Hill Welcome Center was recently transformed into the “Freedom Ridge Big Hill Welcome Center”. Freedom Ridge is, in essence, part of “Backroads of Appalachia”. The Freedom Ridge social media site states, “Freedom Ridge is an incredible experience for any Motorsports Enthusiast. Starting from our welcome center located in a historic Civil War Hospital, with over 118 miles of beautiful scenery and winding curves spanning 4 Eastern Kentucky counties.”
The goal is for the Welcome Center to become a vital focal point for Jackson County Tourism where the Freedom Ridge organization along with “Back Roads of Appalachia” can attract visitors to the county to enjoy special events along with a number of scenic roadways and destination points such as Flat Lick Falls and the Veterans Memorial. Currently, there are 118 miles of scenic roadways in Jackson County identified as the Freedom Ridge experience. There will also be tourism information available at the center (including details and artifacts about the Battle of Big Hill) along with a variety of merchandise for sell. Judge Gabbard reported that plans are in the works to have the center function as a General Store as well. This would extend the hours the center is open.
The opening of the center was attended by several officials present including Judge Shane Gabbard, Monique Quarterman (Deputy Executive Director, Office of Entrepreneurship/KY Innovation), Tal Jones (Executive Director, FOCUS), Dr. Peter Hackbert (Berea College, Director, Entrepreneurship and Management Chairman), Eric Hubbard (Backroads of Appalachia) and Greg Lakes (Jackson County Tourism).
Mr. Lakes reported, “We had a vibrant conversation about entrepreneurial opportunities in Eastern Kentucky and Jackson County. A reoccurring theme during the meeting was for communities to develop the infrastructure to collaborate and articulate vision as a starter for growth.” The opportunity came about from local tourism members participation in a group called “What’s Next Eastern Kentucky” made possible through the Brushy Fork Institute in Berea. The mission of this group involves building relationships and connecting communities to support a thriving Appalachian Kentucky. The vision of the group is to create a network of communities and resource providers that can work together to foster thriving rural communities in Appalachian Kentucky and create a greater impact on the economic development of our region. By sharing ideas, encouraging mutual learning, collaborating on regional projects and initiatives, and bringing greater resources to our communities, we will establish a stronger and more diverse economy in these mountains we call home.
