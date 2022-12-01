Freedom Ridge Welcome Center

In a recent press release U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) applauded Backroads of Appalachia for earning a $1 million competitive grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to promote tourism through advanced motorsports in Eastern Kentucky. The grant will be used to create several new jobs to enhance management and marketing operations.

"The Wildlands of Eastern Kentucky provide incredible opportunities for outdoor adventures like hiking, off-road trails, rock climbing, and much more. Our friends at Backroads of Appalachia are also touting the untapped opportunities that we have for motorsports across the region, with unmatched motorcycle routes, like the Dragon Slayer on Highway 160, that could boost the tourism economy in some of our smallest towns," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. "I applaud ARC's work in our region and I was proud to support this grant application for Backroads of Appalachia." 