KY Consumer Alert

Following the third major windstorm in a month Attorney General Cameron issued a consumer alert warning Kentuckians of possible construction and repair scams following the severe storms in parts of Kentucky. Scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1 (888) 432-9257.

“Bad actors often follow current events to take advantage of consumers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We want to make sure our neighbors in parts of Kentucky do not suffer additional financial losses to possible construction and repair scams. Kentuckians can call 502-696-5485 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams to report any suspected fraud.”

Tags

