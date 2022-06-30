The Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided the COVID-19 case update on Monday. The report covers the period of Saturday, June 18th to Friday, June 24th, 2022. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the Tri-County area covered by the CVDHD. However, there seem to be an uptick in the number of confirmed cases.
County Update
Jackson County: 7-Day Incident Rate = 30.01
Confirmed Cases = 18
Probable Cases = 10
Clay County: 7-Day Incident Rate = 24.41
Confirmed Cases = 32
Probable Cases = 02
Rockcastle County: 7-Day Incident Rate = 35.08
Confirmed Cases = 21
Probable Cases = 20
State of Kentucky Update
While most of Kentucky's pandemic metrics went up last week, hospital cases went up only a bit, and fewer deaths were attributed to the disease than in any week in the last 11 months.
The state's weekly report for Monday through Sunday shows 9,574 new coronavirus cases, an average of 1,368 per day. That's 21 percent more than the week before, when the rate was 1,132 cases per day.
Of last week's new cases, 13.6% were in people 18 and younger. Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 5 years old were recently approved and have been available for those 5 and older for some time.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines became available to those 5 and younger at UK HealthCare Monday. While clinics are just beginning to offer them across the state, they are expected to become widely available to this age group by early July.
The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus last week continues to tick up. Today, that rate is 13.36%, up from 12.45% the prior week. The figures do not include at-home tests.
The statewide incidence rate increased to 26.6 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 24.41 in last week's report. The top 10 counties were Perry, 51; Marion, 46; Montgomery, 45.2; Taylor, 40.5; Harlan, 39.5; Owen, 39.3; Hardin, 39.3; Hickman, 39.1; Muhlenberg, 38.7; and Washington, 37.8.
The New York Times ranks Kentucky's incidence rate 12th in the nation, with a 2% increase over the last two weeks.
The state reported 30 more Covid-19 deaths last week, an average of 4.3 per day, much lower than the 7.3 daily rate the previous week and the lowest since last Aug. 3. The state's pandemic death toll is 16,144.
Kentucky's Covid-19 hospitalization numbers remained nearly steady, even as they slowly increase. Kentucky hospitals reported 377 patients with Covid-19 Monday, up from 369 a week ago, with 54 in intensive care (up 6) and 18 on mechanical ventilation (down 7).
The latest CDC national Covid-19 risk map, which measures cases and hospital capacity, shows 22 counties with a high level of coronavirus transmission and 37 with a medium risk. The map is updated on Thursday evenings. The CDC also publishes a map showing virus transmission levels. As it did last week, it shows 111 of the 120 counties with high levels, and the rest are all orange: Fulton, Trimble, Gallatin, Cumberland, Lincoln, McCreary, Whitley, Bell and Jackson (orange).
State officials say the risk map is the best guide to protecting yourself from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.