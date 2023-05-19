COVID-19 Vaccine Not Tied to Menstrual Changes

The national emergency over COVID-19 ended last Thursday. President Joe Biden set May 11th, 2023 as the day to officially end the emergency. The federal government first declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 on January 31, 2020. By March 2020, lockdowns had swept through the country. The ending of the national emergency doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is no longer going to be an issue for anyone. It does mean though if you or someone you know is infected by COVID-19, or it impacts you in some way, it will transfer to more of a normal health care issue and expense.

On Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided the COVID-19 weekly report for the week of Saturday, May 07th to Friday, May 13th. They were saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. The one individual in Clay County was an 89-year-old male. Within the three counties covered by the CVDHD there have been a total of 17,586 cases reported with a total of 201 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

