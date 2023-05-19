The national emergency over COVID-19 ended last Thursday. President Joe Biden set May 11th, 2023 as the day to officially end the emergency. The federal government first declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 on January 31, 2020. By March 2020, lockdowns had swept through the country. The ending of the national emergency doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is no longer going to be an issue for anyone. It does mean though if you or someone you know is infected by COVID-19, or it impacts you in some way, it will transfer to more of a normal health care issue and expense.
On Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided the COVID-19 weekly report for the week of Saturday, May 07th to Friday, May 13th. They were saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. The one individual in Clay County was an 89-year-old male. Within the three counties covered by the CVDHD there have been a total of 17,586 cases reported with a total of 201 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In Kentucky, state health leaders also say it’s finally time to move past certain things and one most noticeable has to do with information on the state website.
“The website is going to change later today. There will be less information on it. Still some information. The public should know we are going to stay vigilant. Tracking things and looking for trends. But it’s time for society to move on. Stop focusing disproportionately on this one disease at this point,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner.
Dr. Stack says most people have already moved past COVID-19, but if you get sick with it now, health insurance, co-pays or out-of-pocket expenses will come into play.
Dr. Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), updated Kentuckians on changes to data, testing, vaccines and treatment as the national public health emergency for COVID-19 ends today. Hospital data will only be reported weekly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disease transmission map and community level maps will no longer be published and national COVID-19 immunization data will no longer be complete because states will no longer be required to report it.
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines will remain available via pharmacies, health departments and medical offices. Testing will also change as insurance companies will no longer be required to provide eight free monthly tests per person. Antigen tests will still be available in stores. The most-used oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid, will still be available at pharmacies. Eventually, these medications and vaccines will be treated by insurance companies like other prescriptions and vaccines. By the end of today, kycovid19.ky.gov will reflect these changes.
“Team Kentucky, as the national COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ends today, I hope we’ll take a moment to be grateful that we have indeed gotten through this and that we have gotten through it together,” said Dr. Stack.
