The Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case update on Monday. The report covers the period of the week of Saturday, September 17th, to Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Jackson County saw 15 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 21.44. There were also 5 probable cases identified along with 3 hospitalizations. Clay County saw 28 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 25.12. Clay County had 7 probable cases and 0 hospitalizations. Rockcastle County saw 7 confirmed cases with an incident rate of 12.84. There were also 8 probable cases and 2 hospitalizations.
The next report from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department will be on October 03rd, 2022.
Working to get ahead of what is expected to be a severe flu and Covid-19 season, the state has started a campaign to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against both viruses.
The effort is part of a million-dollar partnership between the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Funding for it came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the foundation, said the campaign messages were developed from insights gained from polls, focus groups and surveys of more than 1,100 Kentuckians from a wide variety of backgrounds.
“Our goal is to educate and encourage Kentuckians to keep their guard up this flu and Covid season and get their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters as well as their flu shots,” Chandler said at a press conference.
The hope of the campaign is that Kentuckians will learn information and then talk to their health-care provider about it.
“It’s clear Kentuckians want to have a conversation with their own health-care provider to talk about their own individual risk and their family’s risks, and then make a decision for themselves,” he said.
The campaign includes videos, graphics, fact sheets and other resources that will be released over the next four months. The resources are free to anyone who works to help educate Kentuckians about the importance of these vaccines and can be found at healthy-ky.org.
Chandler said one of the main concerns is that Kentuckians questioned whether getting the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters are necessary, since they don’t always prevent you from getting sick or spreading the virus.
He pointed to research showing that staying up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters is the best way to avoid severe illness, hospitalizations and death. The state said the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the last week was 11.96%, the lowest rate reported since the end of May. Those figures do not include at-home tests.
Perhaps reflecting the higher infection rates of a few weeks ago, the state said it attributed 80 more deaths to Covid-19 last week. That was the highest weekly total in four months, though just two above the 78 reported two weeks ago. The average for the last three months is 61 deaths per day. The state's pandemic death toll stands at 16,902.
