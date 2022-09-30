COVID-19 Vaccination Linked to Small Change in Menstrual Cycle Length

 The Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case update on Monday. The report covers the period of the week of Saturday, September 17th, to Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Jackson County saw 15 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 21.44. There were also 5 probable cases identified along with 3 hospitalizations. Clay County saw 28 confirmed cases with a 7-day incident rate of 25.12. Clay County had 7 probable cases and 0 hospitalizations. Rockcastle County saw 7 confirmed cases with an incident rate of 12.84. There were also 8 probable cases and 2 hospitalizations. 

The next report from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department will be on October 03rd, 2022.

