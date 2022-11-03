With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Kentucky education leaders are eager to make progress undoing the damage incurred as a result of the pandemic by promoting the state’s Education First Plan.
The plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies, by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services. The Governor is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, which he said is the single most effective action we can take to keep new teachers in the classroom.
The General Assembly will have an opportunity to pass the plan during the 2023 regular session.
The Governor said that, during the height of the pandemic and through case surges, every state in the country took some type of step to save lives. According to a report from the Center for American Progress, during the 2019-2020 school year, all public school buildings in the United States closed in response to COVID-19. Schools in 48 states remained closed or offered remote instruction through the end of the year. Throughout 2021 and 2022 in Kentucky, local school districts had to decide when to implement remote learning days to prevent more illnesses.
Instruction disruptions have persisted across the nation as staff, students and their families became ill and missed school. Through these challenges, though, Kentucky students’ 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress performance was found to be consistent with those of the rest of the nation.
What is in the Education First Plan?
Raise Teacher and School Staff Pay
Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has supported an across-the-board educator raise for every school employee, from teachers to bus drivers. Once again, the Governor is proposing to fund a 5% raise for every school employee in Kentucky. This raise would be above and beyond any recent raises by school districts. At a time when schools struggle to recruit and retain educators, a pay raise is necessary.
“It is simple. We cannot expect to make up for math losses if we don’t have math teachers,” Gov. Beshear said. “According to the National Educational Association, Kentucky ranks 44th in the nation for starting salaries, with new teachers averaging about $37,373 per year. We need to increase our teacher’s pay and make sure they are paid what they deserve.”
The Governor’s last budget proposal called for a historic investment in the commonwealth’s youngest learners by providing universal preschool for all 4-year-olds and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child – for the first time ever. This year’s Kentucky School Report Card on the Kindergarten screen showed 62.7% of Kentucky’s children were ranked below average for academic/cognitive abilities. Funding pre-K will ensure learning losses do not continue for these children who will be starting school.
Restore Funding to Textbooks and Professional Development
Last year, the Governor proposed adding millions each year to restore funding for professional development, as well as textbooks and instructional resources, but lawmakers in Frankfort failed to pass this funding. The Governor is again proposing these funds for specialized training and materials aimed at addressing learning loss.
Launch Loan Forgiveness Programs
To further help keep teachers in the classroom, the Governor is once again recommending providing a student loan forgiveness program that will offer a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment in a public school as a teacher.
“Obtaining higher education to advance in their careers is critical for our teachers, and we want to encourage them to complete higher education – so we must support them getting there,” Gov. Beshear said.
Support Social and Mental Health
The Governor said his administration has always believed that mental health is just as important as physical health.
“Given the vast challenges that all of us, especially our children, have faced through the pandemic and the many natural disasters, we must advocate for more social, emotional and mental health services for students,” Gov. Beshear. “Any teacher can tell you how important these services are.”
In March 2021, lawmakers overrode Gov. Beshear’s veto, leaving new teachers without the traditional, defined benefits pension plan, which guaranteed benefits after so many years of service. This action severely cut overall compensation for new teachers by eliminating the most valuable benefit and the only benefit aimed at retention. Now, new teachers are in a hybrid plan, where they are expected to pay more into retirement. In 2018, then-Attorney General Beshear led efforts to have the well-known “sewer bill” – which would have stripped teacher retirement benefits – struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.