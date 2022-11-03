School Desks

With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Kentucky education leaders are eager to make progress undoing the damage incurred as a result of the pandemic by promoting the state’s Education First Plan.

The plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies, by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services. The Governor is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, which he said is the single most effective action we can take to keep new teachers in the classroom.

