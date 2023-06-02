In June 2022, Gov. Beshear signed an emergency regulation to prevent the Kentucky state gas tax from increasing. Under Kentucky law, when the average wholesale price of gas goes up a certain amount, the gas tax will increase as well. Without the Governor’s action, the law would have increased what Kentuckians were paying at the pump by 2 cents per gallon starting July 1, 2022. The emergency regulation was estimated to help Kentuckians save up to $35.4 million through January 2023.
House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Derrick Graham filed House Bill 89, which included language to maintain the tax rate freeze through fiscal year 2024. Although the Governor urged the General Assembly to keep the gas tax freeze in place, the Republican-led General Assembly did not act and the bill failed to pass. As a result, beginning July 1, the gas tax rate will increase another 2.1 cents per gallon in the commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.