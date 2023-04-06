Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana

As part of his effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide relief from severe and chronic pain, Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates to sign Senate Bill 47, which legalizes medical cannabis in the commonwealth. The bipartisan legislation is meant to provide relief to Kentuckians with severe medical conditions and ensure medical cannabis is dispensed safely. 

“In November, I signed an executive order to help Kentuckians with certain medical conditions, like our veterans suffering from PTSD, find safe and effective relief through medical cannabis,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, I am finally able to sign this legislation into law and fully legalize medical cannabis – something the majority of Kentuckians support.”

Representatives and Medical Marijuana

 L-R: Rep. Lawrence, Rep. Bauman, Rep. Truett, Rep. Branscum, Rep. Bray, and Rep Fugate discussing SB47 (medical marijuana) before it came to the floor for a vote.

