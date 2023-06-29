Gray Machines

If you've been to a gas station, restaurant, or bar in Kentucky, you've probably seen skill games that look like slot machines. Games such as Burning Barrel, manufactured by Pace-O-Matic, were the subject of a pricy lobbying battle during the last legislative session.

Ultimately, House Bill 594 was passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear back in March. The House passed HB 594 by a vote of 64-32. Representative Timmy Truett and Senator Robert Stivers voted yes to HB 594 and in favor of regulating these game machines. That law bans what proponents call "skill games" and critics call "gray games." The machines with names like Burning Barrel and Wildcat have become popular and can generate thousands of dollars in income per month for the establishments.

