If you've been to a gas station, restaurant, or bar in Kentucky, you've probably seen skill games that look like slot machines. Games such as Burning Barrel, manufactured by Pace-O-Matic, were the subject of a pricy lobbying battle during the last legislative session.
Ultimately, House Bill 594 was passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear back in March. The House passed HB 594 by a vote of 64-32. Representative Timmy Truett and Senator Robert Stivers voted yes to HB 594 and in favor of regulating these game machines. That law bans what proponents call "skill games" and critics call "gray games." The machines with names like Burning Barrel and Wildcat have become popular and can generate thousands of dollars in income per month for the establishments.
"They're entirely unregulated. I don't believe that they were legal. Yet they came into Kentucky and just set up. ... with zero regulation, zero taxation, zero system to help those who might have any issues," Beshear said in March.
That means many places are starting to shut down and unplug the machines because there's a statewide ban going into effect on June 29.
Whether you choose to refer to them as "gray machines" or "skill games," the video games resembling slot machines with cash payouts that have proliferated in stores around Kentucky may no longer remain in operation following the heavily lobbied House Bill 594, which banned them.
While two different lawsuits have been filed by gray games companies to block the ban from going into effect, no injunction has been filed, and the cases remain in limbo as Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office attempts to move them to counties outside of the Franklin and Jefferson Circuit courts.
The Kentucky Supreme Court is taking up the constitutionality of a new law allowing Cameron to move cases to different counties before those cases can proceed. According to agreed orders in both cases, the games from Pace-O-Matic and Prominent Technologies may remain in stores while the cases proceed, but the games must be turned off and rendered inoperable.
Small Business owners argued that these machines were lifelines during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The machines often generated an extra $5,000 or more in revenue each month off of the games.
A group funded by the horse racing industry, Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling, led the push to ban the gray machines, criticizing them as unregulated and untaxed. The slots-like historical horse racing games remain legal, and the CEO for Churchill Downs has previously told investors he was happy to see the gray games get the boot. Several small business owners are upset because of what they see as the gross hypocrisy involved in distinguishing horse racing and these gray machines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.