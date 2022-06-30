In a press release last week, U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced Carlos Cameron, a life-long resident of Jackson County, will serve as his new District Director for southern and eastern Kentucky. Cameron has been on staff with Congressman Rogers since 2014, first serving as a Field Representative, and being named Deputy District Director in 2019.
“Carlos has spent the last eight years traveling with me across our wide-spread, 30-county region, dedicating countless hours to ensure we know the needs and challenges in every county that I represent in Washington. He has worked tirelessly on a number of major projects in our region and I am confident that he will continue those successful efforts in his new role as District Director,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. “Every member of my district staff is a native of Kentucky’s Appalachian region, because they know first-hand, how we can better serve our communities.
Prior to working for Congressman Rogers, Cameron dedicated nine years with Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), the non-profit organization launched by Rogers in 2003 to combat the drug abuse epidemic in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.
“I am deeply honored to work along-side Congressman Rogers and to help him serve the people of southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Cameron. “Our main goal is to keep open lines of communication between our office and every county we serve, whether we are helping local leaders with community projects or helping families cut through government red tape that often delays important benefits. We are here to serve and I look forward to continuing the incredible work of my friend and long-time colleague, Karen Kelly.”
In a phone call with Cameron on Monday he said, “I am very proud to be from Jackson County. It has facilitated an understanding of the problems of small, rural communities. I don’t take this job lightly and I hope I can help all the counties in the region.
Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard said, “Sometimes connections are difficult to make when it comes to the Federal Government and the programs and assistance they offer. Having a hometown connection like Carlos just takes the guesswork out of how to make that connection. It also gets us a step closer to getting help in areas that we really need it in. This is a win for our Region and County.”
Karen Kelly, who has led Congressman Rogers’ Kentucky operations since 2013, will be transitioning to the private sector. Kelly has worked alongside Congressman Rogers in several leadership roles since 1994, including serving as founding President and CEO of Operation UNITE, during which time she started the National Rx and Illicit Drug Abuse Summit – now the nation’s largest conference addressing the nation’s drug abuse crisis. She also served as President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment), during which time she rallied thousands of volunteers to help clean up the region, worked with local officials on critical water and sewer projects, and provided environmental education programs in local schools. Kelly will continue serving as Congressman Rogers’ District Director through the end of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.