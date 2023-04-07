Logan Barrett

Jackson Energy 1st Class Line Tech Logan Barrett, is one of over 120 linemen working on the restoration effort to restore power to Jackson Energy members impacted by last week’s windstorm.

Kentucky is experiencing an unusually windy spring so far this year, and Kentuckians were in for another blustery day Saturday, with a high wind warning in effect. It was the third time this year that the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a warning for strong winds, which is somewhat of an anomaly. March of ‘23 is likely to go down as the windiest month in recorded history for Kentucky. The weather service said Central and Eastern Kentucky could expect westward winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour Saturday, with gusts of about 60 mph. The warnings were in effect until 6 p.m. for Eastern Kentucky, though the Jackson office of the National Weather Service said the strongest gusts were likely by 3 p.m. Kentucky Power said in a 6:30 p.m. Saturday update that it had 20,300 customers without power and 560 active outages, most of which were in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Perry and Pike counties.

Jackson Energy Cooperative issued a press release on Monday providing insight into the outages throughout the county over the weekend. The press release states: