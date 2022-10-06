1990 to 2019 Saw Decrease in Global Burden of Childhood Cancer

September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year like years past, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard signed a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Judge Gabbard reported, “That is the least we can do to honor the kids and families that are fighting battles every day with cancer. We pray and think of those in that fight often. We support you and are here for you.”

Judge Shane Gabbard

Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease in children, and 1 in 285 children and teens in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

