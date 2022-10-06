September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year like years past, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard signed a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Judge Gabbard reported, “That is the least we can do to honor the kids and families that are fighting battles every day with cancer. We pray and think of those in that fight often. We support you and are here for you.”
Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease in children, and 1 in 285 children and teens in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.
The National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society report cancer as the leading cause of death by disease among U.S. children between 0 and age 19. The tragic disease is newly diagnosed in over 10,000 of our country’s young people under the age of 15 each and every year. Over 40,000 children undergo treatment each year. Unfortunately, one in five of our nation’s children will lose his/her battle with cancer. This year alone, an estimated 1,190 cancer deaths will occur in children. Of those that survive, 60% of infants, children and teens will suffer from long term effects of comprehensive treatment, including secondary cancers.
Judge Gabbard reported, “I signed this proclamation in Jackson County in order to help raise awareness of pediatric cancer and its victims and to encourage our residents to recognize the impacts of pediatric cancer on families within our community and to honor the children in our community whose lives have been cut short by cancer.”
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear also signed a proclamation recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The proclamation was signed in Louisville as Beshear and other city leaders visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.
The nonprofit organization is known for providing a home for families traveling to Louisville seeking healthcare for their children, including for cancer.
“I am so glad the Ronald McDonald House and other organizations are here to support families living through childhood cancer,” Beshear said. “But here’s the thing: way too many of our kids are getting that diagnosis, sending their families on a physical, emotional and financial rollercoaster. And worst of all, we’re losing some of those kids to cancer before they’ve even had a chance to grow up and start to live out their dreams.”
According to a release, more than 15,000 children in the U.S. from birth to 19-years-old are diagnosed with cancer each year.
“As Governor, I will not sit back and accept that,” Beshear added. “That’s why I’ve taken action to fund pediatric cancer research and raise awareness about this illness, like we’re doing today.”
Beshear worked with state leaders in 2021 to secure $2.5 million for the Kentucky Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund, and in 2022, earned $6.25 million to add to the trust fund over the next two years, according to a release.
In addition to the proclamation signed by the Beshear, the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort was also lit gold in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
