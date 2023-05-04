be

Last week it was announced that Kentucky’s drug overdose deaths declined in 2022 by 5% compared with 2021, marking the first decline since 2018. According to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC), 2,127 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose in 2022 compared with 2,257 in 2021.

On March 24, the Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support ongoing efforts to help Kentuckians fighting addiction. At that time, Gov. Beshear said, “I am proud that Kentucky has been leading the way in providing treatment services to Kentuckians through the state’s Treatment Access Program, which allows those without health insurance to enter residential treatment, and we have increased the number of treatment beds by 50% during my administration.”