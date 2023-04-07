Following severe storms in February, Kentucky's federal delegation sent a joint letter to President Biden, urging his approval of Governor Andy Beshear's request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would release federal funding to assist with critical clean-up and repairs. The letter was signed by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), James Comer (KY-01), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) and Andy Barr (KY-06), showing bipartisan support on behalf of the Commonwealth's storm recovery needs.
"The Commonwealth of Kentucky has endured several weather disasters in recent years. This event comes on the heels of some of the worst events Kentucky has ever seen. We appreciate your previous support to help our communities, but additional federal assistance is necessary," the Members stated. "In some counties, continued and heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding, many of which have already been devastated by the historic July 2022 flooding disaster."
