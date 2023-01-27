Human Trafficking

At the end of last week the Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the State of Kentucky announced that they are joining the nation in recognizing January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to educate citizens about identifying and preventing the crime. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to achieve exploitation. 

“It is important that we all recognize the signs of human trafficking to prevent this crime from happening,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our administration is committed to ending this horrific crime and providing help to survivors so they can reclaim their lives.”

