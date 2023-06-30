The Kentucky General Assembly passed nearly 200 bills into law during the 2023 legislative session that ended in March, with most of those going into effect this week.
Under the Kentucky constitution, bills passed into law during a regular session go into effect 90 days after that session ends, which would be June 29 — except for bills with an emergency clause, which can go into effect immediately.
Here's a rundown of noteworthy laws that will go into effect Thursday:
The legislature passed House Bill 551 just before the end of the session, which will legalize, regulate and tax sports betting in Kentucky — joining most states that have already done so.
Under the new law, horse racing tracks must pay a fee to operate as sports betting facilities, with bets allowed there and on their licensed websites and phone apps. Wagers placed at tracks would have an excise tax of 9.75% and online wagers a rate of 14.25%.
While these facilities and apps won't be ready to take bets right away, state regulations are expected to be in place by the fall for those tracks to start their new business.
While a different bill failed that would have banned it entirely, the legislature instead passed House Bill 544 into law, which bans delta-8 just for those under the age of 21 and regulates the sale and testing of the products resembling marijuana.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is responsible for the regulation of the widely sold products.
Ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
While certain portions of the wide-ranging Senate Bill 150 targeting transgender youth have already gone into effect, the part of the bill banning all gender-affirming health care for trans kids will go into effect this week.
The types of gender-affirming care that are banned include not just surgeries, but puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit last month on behalf of seven transgender children and their parents, arguing it unconstitutionally singles out trans kids by blocking their access to health care cisgender kids can receive and stifles parents' rights to make medical decisions for their children. Unless the judge quickly grants their motion for a temporary injunction on this part of the law, the ban will go into effect Thursday.
In an effort to prevent accidental overdoses, House Bill 353 will remove fentanyl test strips from state laws prohibiting possession of drug paraphernalia, unless they are being used in connection with the manufacture or sale of the drug.
The powerful opioid fentanyl is responsible for the nationwide spike in fatal drug overdoses in recent years. Fentanyl is often mixed with other types of drugs by dealers without the knowledge of the user. The testing strips allow them to make sure it is not present.
House Bill 538 is a student discipline measure allowing K-12 school leaders to craft policies on when disruptive students can be removed from classrooms.
Under the new law, principals can move disruptive students to a different classroom or, with the superintendent's permission, to an alternative school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.