Motorists advised to watch for deer on the move

 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. 

Tal Martin Crash

In 2021 in an effort to avoid hitting a deer Keith Tal Martin, of Jackson County swerved across the centerline and crashed head-on with Madison L. Christopher.  

"October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night, when poor visibility is already an issue.” 

Lanham Wreck

In 2020 Jessica Lanham, 33, of London, KY swerved to avoid a deer that had darted across KY Hwy 587 and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch and her passenger suffered a potentially serious neck injury.  

