In 2020 Jessica Lanham, 33, of London, KY swerved to avoid a deer that had darted across KY Hwy 587 and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch and her passenger suffered a potentially serious neck injury.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year.
"October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night, when poor visibility is already an issue.”
Each year between the months of October and December, the number of deer vs. vehicle collisions can easily increase five-fold, according to crash figures provided by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Kyle Sams, who studies deer. However, humans also play a role in disrupting deer behavior, according to Noelle Thompson, who coordinates the KDFWR’s deer program. That’s because the annual autumn harvest forces deer to range farther afield to forage for food and find cover.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson, also maintained that shorter days and cooler nights help to trigger deer mating season and put deer on the move.
“The onset of autumn brings about physiological changes in male deer,” Thompson said. “Bachelor groups of bucks break up and expand from their core area, leading to increased deer movement and the possibility of being hit on the roadways.”
Autumn harvesting also contributes to this movement as deer are forced to range farther afield for forage and hiding places. In addition to causing vehicle damage, deer can be hazardous to humans. Deer are among the leading causes of animal-related human fatalities in the United States.
HOW MANY DEER VS. VEHICLE CRASHES HAPPEN IN KY EACH YEAR?
The latest figures from the KYTC show 2,988 such crashes were reported to police in 2021. That was about 100 additional crashes compared to figures from 2020, the agency said in its news release Tuesday. The agency reported three fatalities as a result of deer-involved vehicle collisions and 25 serious injuries in 2021. The state also provided county-by-county data for the last year. Boone County topped the list with 126 such crashes, Christian County had 111 and Hopkins County rounded out the top three with 103. Fayette County reported 29 deer vs. vehicle crashes last year. Jackson County reported 8 deer vs vehicle crashes in 2021. Estill County reported 13, Clay County reported 6, Lee County reported 5, and Owsley County reported 5.
STAYING SAFE ON THE ROAD: HOW TO AVOID HITTING A DEER
According to travel firm AAA, drivers should generally keep these tips in mind while out on the road: 1)Check for signs. The obvious is often overlooked. Deer crossing signs, marked with a leaping buck, are often placed by local highway departments where there have been frequent deer-vehicle collisions. Spotting one can put you on your guard. 2)Use your high beams. You can use your high beams to startle off deer you spot along the roadway. Just make sure not to use the beams in oncoming traffic. If that doesn’t work, resort to beeping your car’s horn. 3)Remember the time of day. Keep in mind that deer are most active at dawn and dusk. Be extra vigilant or plan your trip at another time of day. 4)Stop, don’t swerve. Swerving to avoid a deer could make the situation worse. It could put a fleeing deer back in your path and cause you to lose control of your vehicle. 5) Watch for groups of deer. If you see one deer, there will almost always be others nearby. Once a deer crosses, check both sides of the roadway to make sure another one isn’t following.
