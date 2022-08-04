Four siblings lost in the flood were identified to news media by family members as Chance, 2, Nevaeh, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8. Their parents Amber Smith and Riley Noble hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued, only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their children’s bodies were found the next day.
Last Thursday, Gov. Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. On Friday afternoon the Governor announced that President Biden had approved his request for a federal disaster declaration for 13 Eastern Kentucky Counties.
On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Unfortunately, the Governor reported that severe weather is continuing to hit the region even as the death toll rises. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Gov. Beshear said, noting that Floyd, Magoffin, Knott and Pike counties remain under a flash flood warning Monday morning. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable.”
In addition, the area is forecast to receive an over-bearing heat wave later this week. Cooling Centers are being established for vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, the ill, and children to have a safe place to escape the heat.
Death Toll Continues To Rise
Gov. Beshear announced today that the death toll from the devastating floods has now risen to 37. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old. Their parents, identified as Amber Smith and Riley Noble, got the flash flood warning early Thursday morning in Knott County and got the kids out of their trailer, eventually watching it float off as they clung to a nearby tree. But the water was too strong, and all four kids were dragged away.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes recovery crews are “going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last.”
Jackson County Responds to Our Neighbors in Need
There has been a tremendous response from Jackson County individuals and agencies in this time of devastation to our southeastern neighbors. McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and his wife, Rebecca have made several trips with supplies to the small town of Fleming Neon located in Knott County.
Chief Sizemore coordinated efforts with Mayor Suzie Polis (Mayor of Neon). Eight feet of water engulfed the entire town of Fleming Neon leaving City Hall, police vehicles, ambulances, and everything inoperable. According to Chief Sizemore, Mayor Polis has temporarily established City Hall in a small trailer and an open canopy tent. Chief Sizemore said it may be 30 days or more until potable water will be available. In one area almost 10 miles of water lines were destroyed and are “simply gone.” “These people are shell-shocked and need everything. However, what they don’t need are tourists that are simply sight-seeing. Their presence represents a distraction and is being discouraged,” Chief Sizemore said. With permission granted by McKee Mayor John Tompkins, Chief Sizemore has volunteered his services as a law enforcement agent for several nights this week to give the local officials a much-needed break and also to help curtail any looting where opportunistic thieves may attempt to take advantage of the situation. The needs of the people in the region are daunting and change sometimes on an hourly basis. Basically, these flood victims have lost everything. Clothes, towels, wash cloths, cleaning supplies, medicine (such as insulin), shelter, and all the raw basic fundamental needs that most of us take for granted.
Others Jackson County Samaritans that that have donated their efforts to taking supplies and offering help include (but are not limited to): Dana and Abby Douglas (Cowboy Up for Christ & CVMSAR), Brent and Beth Harris (Mountain Recovery Services), Letterbox Baptist Church, Annville Adult Day Care, City of McKee, Jackson County Emergency Management/CSEPP, Zach Bryant (Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department), State Representative Timmy Truett, Annville Town & Country, Egypt Baptist Church, and Pleasant Point Baptist Church. The JCHS FFA and Cross-Country team will be going to Breathitt County to help feed flood victims on Wednesday afternoon. This list is most likely incomplete and we will try to add to it and recognize these local hometown heroes as we become aware of their contributions.
Gov. Beshear named everyone working to help aid the counties affected by flash flooding as Team Kentucky All-Stars. He thanked Emergency Medical Services, paramedics and firefighters; Kentucky State Police; Local police and emergency responders; Kentucky National Guard members; Community support providers; Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife staff; Kentucky Division of Emergency Management staff; Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff and anyone working to help. He said these heroes are working around the clock on the ground to save lives.
“Kentuckians are good, strong people. We are always there for one another. Right now, we have people putting themselves in harm’s way to help other people.” Gov. Beshear said. “If you are out there helping your fellow human being right now, you are a Team Kentucky All-Star. We appreciate you, we love you and we need you.”
Cellular Service Being Restored
Gov. Beshear reported that progress is being made in restoring cellular service to the affected areas. “Letcher County’s cellular infrastructure is being reported as restored. That is huge,” the Governor said. “And Appalachian Wireless, which serves so much of this region, is reporting that it is completely restored. That is really good news.”
Flags Lowered in Honor of Victims
Gov. Beshear announced today that he is ordering flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff for one week (ending Aug. 8) in honor of the victims of the Eastern Kentucky floods.
“I encourage businesses, individuals and organizations throughout Kentucky to do the same,” the Governor said. “Let’s make sure we’re recognizing the loss our people have been through.”
He said he would also be lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion green.
“Green is the color of compassion, and just like we did during COVID, we’re showing compassion for those lost during this devastating flood,” Gov. Beshear said.
Governor Signs Order on Licensing
Today, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order to suspend fees for replacement driver’s licenses and permits, as well as replacement of motor vehicle registration and titles.
Utility Outages
As of 8 a.m. EDT on Aug. 1, there were approximately 12,000 customers without power.
25,325 service connections were without water.
44,119 service connections were under a boil water advisory.
22 water systems have limited operations due to power outages and storm damage.
17 wastewater systems have limited operations, primarily due to flooded infrastructure and are experiencing discharges from portions of their systems.
The Governor also noted that he and the First Lady are canceling their planned trip to Israel this week. He said, “I cannot be overseas while the people of Eastern Kentucky are suffering and while the region will still be in a critical stage over the coming weeks. I promised the people yesterday that I would be there for them – today, tomorrow and in the coming weeks – and I am going to keep that promise.”
