Aerial view of the flooding in Jackson, Breathitt County, KY

 Last Thursday, Gov. Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. On Friday afternoon the Governor announced that President Biden had approved his request for a federal disaster declaration for 13 Eastern Kentucky Counties. 

Mae Amburgey, 98 years old, of Whiteburg, Ky sits in her house surrounded by floodwater. Mrs. Amburgey was saved and is currently in good condition in the hospital.

On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Unfortunately, the Governor reported that severe weather is continuing to hit the region even as the death toll rises. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Gov. Beshear said, noting that Floyd, Magoffin, Knott and Pike counties remain under a flash flood warning Monday morning. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable.”

Four siblings lost in the flood were identified to news media by family members as Chance, 2, Nevaeh, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8. Their parents Amber Smith and Riley Noble hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued, only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their children’s bodies were found the next day.
McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore talks with the Mayor Suzie Polis of Fleming-Neon 
Flooding in Wolfe County totally destroyed peoples homes.