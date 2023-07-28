Casper Hurley

Casper Hurley, 50, of McKee, KY

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at a highway safety checkpoint on KY 490 in East Bernstadt early Saturday morning (July 22, 2023) at approximately 4:34 AM. The arrest occurred after the driver of a vehicle was determined to be a fugitive from another state and the passenger determined to be under the influence. 

Casper Galen Hurley age 50 of McKee, KY was charged following a hit confirmation from the US Marshal service that this individual was a Federal fugitive from another state. Casper Hurley was booked at the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with: 1) FUGITIVE FROM ANOTHER STATE - WARRANT REQUIRED and 2) FEDERAL PRISONER HELD-IN TRANSIT/COURT/SERVEOUT.

