Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at a highway safety checkpoint on KY 490 in East Bernstadt early Saturday morning (July 22, 2023) at approximately 4:34 AM. The arrest occurred after the driver of a vehicle was determined to be a fugitive from another state and the passenger determined to be under the influence.
Casper Galen Hurley age 50 of McKee, KY was charged following a hit confirmation from the US Marshal service that this individual was a Federal fugitive from another state. Casper Hurley was booked at the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with: 1) FUGITIVE FROM ANOTHER STATE - WARRANT REQUIRED and 2) FEDERAL PRISONER HELD-IN TRANSIT/COURT/SERVEOUT.
A federal grand jury in Greeneville, TN returned a 24-count indictment on Jan. 14, 2014, against a number of individuals including Casper G. Hurley for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The investigation has shown that individuals involved were obtaining methamphetamine from individuals in Georgia and were distributing these drugs in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The passenger Freddie Lee Akers age 60 of Williamsburg charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Officers assisting at the safety checkpoint included: for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office- shift Sgt. Travis Napier. Also assisting were: Laurel Constable Robert Smith and Kentucky State Police.
