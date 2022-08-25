Rainbow Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

At the last fiscal court meeting Sheriff Paul Hays noted that the county had seen three (3) drug overdose deaths in the past few weeks. In addition, there have been several more overdoses where, fortunately, the person(s) survived. Sheriff Hays cautioned everyone to be very afraid of the kinds of illegal drugs that are finding their way into Jackson County. “Some of these drugs, like methamphetamine, will fry your brain while others such as heroin and fentanyl will simply kill you,” Sheriff Hays said.

In his latest report Sheriff Hays wrote, “We are losing people to drug overdoses every month.  The reason is the change in drugs of choice.  Meth makes one crazy but rarely kills them.  Heroin regularly takes the life, particularly when mixed with fentanyl.  In the past six months there has been a general shift from meth to heroin or fentanyl.  Please take time to talk to your children.  The use of illegal drugs should break your heart, as the drugs will destroy their lives and everyone's life around them.  None of these drugs is worth a life!  Stay away from them.”

