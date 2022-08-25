At the last fiscal court meeting Sheriff Paul Hays noted that the county had seen three (3) drug overdose deaths in the past few weeks. In addition, there have been several more overdoses where, fortunately, the person(s) survived. Sheriff Hays cautioned everyone to be very afraid of the kinds of illegal drugs that are finding their way into Jackson County. “Some of these drugs, like methamphetamine, will fry your brain while others such as heroin and fentanyl will simply kill you,” Sheriff Hays said.
In his latest report Sheriff Hays wrote, “We are losing people to drug overdoses every month. The reason is the change in drugs of choice. Meth makes one crazy but rarely kills them. Heroin regularly takes the life, particularly when mixed with fentanyl. In the past six months there has been a general shift from meth to heroin or fentanyl. Please take time to talk to your children. The use of illegal drugs should break your heart, as the drugs will destroy their lives and everyone's life around them. None of these drugs is worth a life! Stay away from them.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive — and potentially lethal. Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs—in powder and pill form—to drive addiction and create repeat customers. Many fentanyl poisoning victims are unaware that fentanyl is in the substance they are ingesting.
On Sunday, August 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration recognized National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.
The latest reports involve a particular form of a very deadly drug that is well documented here in Jackson County – fentanyl. Reports of "rainbow fentanyl" are growing nationwide, and law enforcement suggests the colorful, candy-looking opioid could potentially target young people. Other experts say the colors are mostly likely added to distinguish products. Sheriff Hays says he has not encountered the “rainbow fentanyl” yet.
Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs reported, “I’ve heard from the streets that there was some that made a pass through Jackson County a while back. From what I heard they were in the shape of Xanax bars. I know that these pills can be in various different shapes because these people have what’s called pill presses and can disguise this drug as anything from a Flintstone vitamin to Viagra. But other than what I heard about a year ago I’ve not heard any other reports of it in our area.” As Sheriff Hays said, ““Not yet but it will be here.”
What is rainbow fentanyl?
Rainbow fentanyl is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, that's been dyed various colors. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is an opioid prescribed for severe pain, including advanced cancer treatment, the CDC notes. But with these non-medical grade (or "illicitly manufactured") versions of fentanyl, the levels of potency are difficult to determine, and can vary significantly.
However, powdered fentanyl is typically more potent than other forms.
To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form. This rainbow-colored substance is one of the many tools that dealers may be using to make the poison appeal to our kids. A lot remains unknown about rainbow fentanyl. One grave concern is that the colorful powders and pills can also be laced with other drugs including methamphetamine.
"Some of the multi-colored pills that we’ve been testing in our labs recently, particularly a recent batch that appeared to be children’s chewable vitamins, were tested by our lab as containing both fentanyl and methamphetamine," Jennifer Lofland, field intelligence manager for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's D.C. Division told reporters, adding that the DEA's D.C. Division has also found animal tranquilizers in some pills. "And so that is just an added layer of danger."
Fentanyl, generally found in liquid or powder form, and fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely potent – as the addictive opioid is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Even the smallest of doses can be deadly.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. Health officials have warned that it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl – about the weight of a few grains of salt – to cause a fatal overdose. The most common drugs involved in overdose deaths today are fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to the CDC, with about 150 deaths every day. The surging fentanyl overdose deaths in recent years have exacerbated the ongoing opioid epidemic.
From large cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl. According to the CDC, an estimated 107,622 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and poisonings in 2021, with 67 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Only two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose.
DEA stands with our federal, state, local, and community partners who work tirelessly to raise awareness of this important issue and prevent the fentanyl poisonings devastating our country.
