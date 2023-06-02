285648535_5181943121887996_7997547916498034602_n.jpeg

Over the Memorial Day holiday seven local Kentucky law enforcement officers who lost their lives in service in 2022 to the Commonwealth were honored. The Governor was joined by law enforcement families and representatives of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (KLEMF).

“To become a peace officer is to make sacrifices and demonstrate courage and resilience that many of us only wish we were capable of, knowing that you may not come home at the end of your shift,” Gov. Beshear said. “The seven officers we lost last year knew this and still continued to serve in name of creating safer communities. They demonstrated courage until the very end, and for that, the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky is eternally grateful.”