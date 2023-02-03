Kentucky officially launched its part of the new nationwide crisis helpline, 988, in July 2022. The number works to connect callers with crisis counselors who can be there for people having a mental health emergency. The State of Kentucky provided an update on 988, the easy-to-remember, three-digit mental health crisis hotline, which connects Kentuckians facing thoughts of suicide, mental health distress or an addiction crisis to compassionate and trained counselors who can help.
It has been just over six months since Kentucky took part in the national changeover to 988. During this time, trained counselors have responded to an average of 2,420 calls per month, which is a 26% increase of calls per month compared to the first half of 2022, when the 10-digit National Suicide Lifeline was the primary phone number.
