Flooding

An aerial shot from flooded eastern Kentucky. (Governor's Office photo)

It has been six (6) months since the floods devastated Eastern Kentucky and took the lives of 44 Kentuckians. Jackson County residents such as McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore, Dana Douglas, Marvin Wilder, Gerald Maupin and several others rose to the moment and provided assistance in the immediate aftermath of the floods. However, the impacts and recovery were long lasting.  

In his latest update Governor Beshear remarked, “The day the floods hit, I made a promise that we would be there until every structure and life is rebuilt. But we aren’t just committed to building back Eastern Kentucky, we’re going to build back stronger to ensure the future for these communities and the families who live there is brighter than ever before.”