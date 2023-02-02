It has been six (6) months since the floods devastated Eastern Kentucky and took the lives of 44 Kentuckians. Jackson County residents such as McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore, Dana Douglas, Marvin Wilder, Gerald Maupin and several others rose to the moment and provided assistance in the immediate aftermath of the floods. However, the impacts and recovery were long lasting.
In his latest update Governor Beshear remarked, “The day the floods hit, I made a promise that we would be there until every structure and life is rebuilt. But we aren’t just committed to building back Eastern Kentucky, we’re going to build back stronger to ensure the future for these communities and the families who live there is brighter than ever before.”
Currently, 235 families are housed in travel trailers. Kentucky State Parks are now housing 25 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on Sept. 1, 2022.
Just under 1,100 state- and county-owned bridges have been inspected by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Approximately 100 were found to need replacement or major repair. To date, 33 of those bridges have been replaced and 13 others have been repaired.
If flood victims need help, they should call FEMA directly or visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center. Visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources for more information. FEMA is still approving claims and actively working to help flood victims.
The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $13.1 million from more than 41,000 donors.
EKSAFE Funds
In addition, Gov. Beshear also announced over $4.6 million in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund. These awards include: 1) $414, 674 for three projects in Fleming Neon; 2) Over $1.1 million to the Knott County Fiscal Court to fund a FEMA match; 3) Over $390,000 to Letcher County Water and Sewer District to fund a FEMA match; 4) $25,548 to Magoffin County Water District for FEMA project match; 5)$300,000 to Mountain Water District to help with strained fiscal liquidity; and 6) Just under $159,570 to the City of Whitesburg for three projects.
Since September 2022, Eastern Kentucky has received over $31.2 million in SAFE Fund payments.
Gov. Beshear Announced Second Rebuilding Location in Eastern Kentucky
As part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to schools, shopping centers and the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. Plans for the first phase of the site include approximately 150 houses, partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund in partnership with local nonprofit builders.
“Rebuilding on high ground is a chance to lift up entire communities with upgraded infrastructure and safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes,” Gov. Beshear said. “But our work in Eastern Kentucky is not done until there is prosperity in the entire region.” The Ison family is contributing prime land for the project.
