Statistics revealed last week that there are more Kentuckians employed than ever before in state history with more than 2 million Kentuckians employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in their federal survey of business establishments.
Governor Beshear also took the opportunity to highlight that 57,000 new jobs have been filled since the beginning of his administration. “This is our best chance to turn our brain drain into a brain gain, making sure we never lose our talented young people to any other state ever again, but instead other states’ talented young people start moving to Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our goal is to ensure the success we’re seeing reaches every area of the commonwealth, and that no one is left out. There are more secure jobs out there for Kentuckians than ever before, and this is an exciting time for our families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.