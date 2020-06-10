Kentucky 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was back in court Tuesday morning June 09th, 2020 for a preliminary hearing. Goforth was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday, June 01, 2020 in a Laurel County Courtroom. Goforth entered a plea of “not guilty” at the hearing. Rep. Goforth was arrested on April 21, 2020 and charged with Strangulation, 1st degree, Assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, and Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree. Goforth was released on a $25,000 cash bond. It was reported that during the preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors said that police are still processing evidence in Frankfort but were unable to specify the nature of that evidence. Goforth’s bond was also kept at $25,000. The next hearing was scheduled for August 4.
The allegations against Representative Goforth are contained within the uniform citation obtained from the Laurel County Detention Center. The uniform citation states that Officer Inman received a complaint that there was a female waiting to speak with a deputy at the 911 Dispatch Center in reference to an alleged domestic assault that had just occurred (the citation reports that the incident occurred around 1:35 a.m. on April 21, 2020) with three small children still in the home. Officer Inman reported that upon arrival at the Dispatch Center he observed visible marks on the forehead, neck, and arms of the female complainant, Ashley Renee Goforth (wife of Rep. Robert Goforth). Rep. Goforth represents the 89th District, which covers Jackson County, as well as parts of Laurel and Madison counties.
The alleged victim told police that she tried to flee from Goforth, and that he made several attempts to “hog tie her,” according to the citation. She stated that during this attempt she believed she was struck on the forehead. The citation noted observing “bruise and knot on forehead”. As the altercation ensued, Goforth also allegedly strangled her with an ethernet cable, while her face was turned down toward the ground, to the point where she said she thought she was going to pass out, according to the citation.
According to the arrest citation, she also told police that Goforth said he was going to kill her during the altercation. The alleged victim told police she was able to escape by promising to unlock her phone, which was later determined to be the issue that had started the incident, according to the citation.
The citation states that it took two attempts at the residence for deputies to make contact with Goforth. Once they made contact with him police determined that Goforth did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and the three children were found safe, according to the citation. In addition to the injuries that were noted upon initially observing the alleged victim, further investigation also revealed bruising on her leg. The citation reports that JC-3 documentation was done along with EPO (Emergency Protection Order) completion and Case #2020-0-0386.
In 2019, the General Assembly voted to upgrade strangulation to a felony offense, defining as a crime of domestic or dating violence. Rep. Goforth helped pass the bill. Goforth was elected to Frankfort in 2018 and challenged former Governor Matt Bevin in the last Republican primary. In the midst of this controversy and another sexual assault allegation, there have been calls for Goforth to resign. Goforth has remained silent on his future plans.
