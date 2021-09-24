Rodney Agee, 42, of Richmond, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in Jackson County District Court on Monday for arraignment. While on patrol on September 17, 2021 Deputy Ryan Lanigan observed a gold 2000 Ford Ranger turning left onto Chestnut Flat Road off od Mullins Holler Road. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Lanigan the vehicle was occupied by three subjects. Deputy Lanigan reported that none of the passengers had a seat belt on. After conducting the traffic stop KSP Post 7 advised that all three passengers of the vehicle had outstanding warrants.
Deputy Lanigan asked Agee to step out of the vehicle and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Agee responded that if there was anything illegal in the vehicle it would be under the driver’s side seat or in the middle console. Deputy Lanigan arrested Agee for his warrant and during the search of his person located a small piece of paper folded up in the right watch pocket of his pants. Inside the folded paper was a brown powder substance consistent with Heroin.
Deputy Lanigan asked the other two subjects to step out of the vehicle due to safety concerns while Deputy Lanigan searched the cargo area of the vehicle. While searching the vehicle Agee stated that there were syringes under the driver’s seat in a white mesh bag. Also in the bag was a set of digital scales, a small bag containing .058 grams of a clear crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine, a second bag of clear crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine. Agee stated that the brown powder was heroin and the crystal substance was methamphetamine.
All three subjects were arrested. Agee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (Heroin) and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
During the arraignment on Monday Agee entered a plea of “not guilty” for each charge. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for September 27, 2021. Agee remains in jail with a $2,500 cash bond for the drug charges. He is being held with no bond for a parole violation that generated the original warrant for his arrest.
