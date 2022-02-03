Hogan Tyler Rose, 25, of Richmond, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk’s office KSP Trooper R. Bowling was assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate a 2004 White Toyota Corolla that had been stolen from Vernon’s Towing in Sand Gap, KY. Trooper Bowling reported that he observed a vehicle matching the description traveling north on US Hwy 421. When he started following the vehicle to confirm its identity he noted that the driver was driving in a reckless manner in what appeared to be an attempt to maintain distance between themselves and the law enforcement vehicle. After several miles, Trooper Bowling was able to catch up to the suspected vehicle observing it passing two vehicles in a “no passing” zone then darting back in front of them. At this point, Trooper Bowling activated his blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop for the observed violations. Upon investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was being operated by Hogan Tyler Rose. It was determined that he was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was not wearing a seat belt.
A witness had observed Mr. Rose on the property of Vernon’s Towing and saw him take off in the stolen vehicle. According to the citation, Mr. Rose had been told multiple times to leave the property and not come back. The license plate on the stolen vehicle came back as belonging to another car – a 2003 Infinity registered to Lindsey Barnett that had expired on June 30, 2021. Upon running the vehicle identification number (VIN) it was determined that the Toyota Corolla was registered to Savannah Gunter.
Mr. Rose was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with theft by unlawful taking or Disp auto $1,000 < $10,000; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; operating on suspended/revoked operators license; reckless driving; improper passing; no/expired registration receipt; no/expired registration plates; improper display of registration plates; and failure to wear seat belts.
During the arraignment, Mr. Rose entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. The court determined that Rose should be considered a danger to himself or others and also a flight risk. Judge Bailey-Lewis set a $10,000 cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for February 07, 2022. Mr. Rose remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.