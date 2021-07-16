Superintendent Mike Smith reported that he security camera system at the Sand Gap Elementary school was recently upgraded.
According to Jeff Taylor, Jackson County Public Schools Systems Administrator, the new cameras now run over the IP network that the school already had in place. The new camera system has quite a few advantages over the old one. The biggest advantage being that the video recorder (NVR) is stored in our data center. In addition to the added security, the new cameras are better quality in both the build and resolution.
The new cameras are 4 megapixel and support resolution of 2592x1520 at 30fps, 2.8mm fixed lens, IR night vision, and 100 degree field of view. The new video recorder will store up to 30+ days of video and is sized for a few additional cameras if needed.
