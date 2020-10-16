In collaboration with the Save the Children Program, Jackson County Public Schools assisted with the distribution of food boxes to our community on Friday, October 9, 2020. This was coordinated through JCPS Food Service Department and each elementary school assisted and served as a distribution site. Superintendent Smith would like to extend a special thanks to everyone that helped with the distribution of the food boxes.
This month, Save the Children began distributing boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products in four states as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program.
More than 25,000 food boxes are being distributed weekly at a variety of community pick-up points in rural communities across Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Distributions will continue through October 31, with the potential for continuation based on a program extension authorized by USDA.
“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs and Advocacy at Save the Children. “So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in rural communities, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”
Before COVID-19, nearly 90 percent of counties with high child food insecurity rates were classified as rural. The pandemic has exacerbated hunger across America, with food insecurity rates tripling for households with children. As part of Save the Children’s coronavirus response efforts in the United States, the nonprofit has helped prepare and deliver more than 8 million meals across rural America since March.
