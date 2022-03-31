Early Wednesday morning (03/23/22) there was an accident directly in front of the Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance office located along Highway 421 in McKee, KY that involved multiple vehicles and a steer. McKee City Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore responded to the scene and was responsible for writing the accident report.
According to the accident report the accident transpired in the following manner: Jacob Hartsock, 20, of Tyner, KY was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer going north on US Hwy 421 and was turning left into the parking lot of the Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance office. According to the accident report, due to inattention while making the left-hand turn Hartsock failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra being driven by Ricky Powell, 62, of McKee, KY. Powell was also pulling a trailer transporting a 1200 lb steer.
Upon impact Powell’s 2015 GMC Sierra was sent to the right side of the roadway into the parking lot of KFB whereupon it struck a third vehicle (a 2019 Jeep Renegade) owned by Hailey L. Sell, 21, of McKee, KY that was parked and in the process of being evaluated and appraised for an earlier accident by Insurance adjuster Kevin Lee Richardson. The impact knocked the Jeep Renegade south approximately 30 yards and, in the process, rolling over Richardson and subsequently striking a brick sign identifying the KFB office. Mr. Richardson sustained scrapes, small lacerations, and bumps. He elected to go to the hospital via personal vehicle.
The steer was ejected and thrown free of the trailer being pulled by Powell. The steer was thrown into the back bed of Powell’s GMC Sierra and the force caused it to continue to travel onto the roof of the vehicle. The steer was apparently knocked unconscious for a brief period. Upon regaining consciousness, the steer fled the scene escaping into the forest located along US 421 (Approximately, one hour later the steer was located, recovered and returned to Powell in another trailer).
Chief Sizemore notified dispatch that there were two patients in need of medical attention. Hartsock informed Chief Sizemore that he was ok just shook up. The emergency air bags had deployed in the GMS Sierra and Powell complained of neck, back, and abdomen pain and was not able to move. After being initially evaluated on the scene, Powell was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY by the Jackson County Emergency Medical Services. Powell was subsequently released from the hospital and sent home with no life-threatening injuries.
