Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new executive order that recommends all school districts, including private schools, offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning March 1. If district personnel have not yet finished their vaccine series as of March 1, the executive order recommends some form of in-person instruction begin seven days after they have received their second vaccination.
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that the teachers and staff within the Jackson County Public School District received their second vaccination dose on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Governor Beshear gave school personnel preferential treatment and allowed them to be among the first to have availability to a limited number of vaccines in an effort to get kids back in school as quickly and as safely as possible. Approximately, 48% of the teachers and staff chose to be vaccinated.
“What we foresaw is that the safest way to expand in-person opportunities is to vaccinate all of our school personnel,” said Gov. Beshear. “Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have moved that way and other states have followed our lead.”
Superintendent Mike Smith and the Jackson County Public Schools issued the following statement: “An Executive Order (#2020-1041) signed by Governor Andy Beshear on February 23, 2021 now allows our School District to return to our original Hybrid Model on Monday, March 1, 2021, that we used at the beginning of this school year. The Hybrid Model will consist of the Traditional In-Person Learning Option, as well as, the Virtual Learning Platform for those students who wish to continue learning virtually. Both the Traditional In-Person Learning Option and the Virtual Learning Platform will be offered all five (5) days during the week.
All three (3) elementary schools (Tyner Elementary School, Sand Gap Elementary School and McKee Elementary School) and the Jackson County Middle School will be offering both the Traditional In-Person Learning Option and the Virtual Learning Platform five (5) days during the week beginning Monday, March 1, 2021.
Due to their ACT Testing, the Jackson County High School will remain on their current schedule for the next two (2) weeks. The Jackson County High School will then begin our original Hybrid Model on Monday, March 15, 2021. Beginning Monday, March 15, 2021, both the Traditional In-Person Learning Option and the Virtual Learning Platform will be offered all five (5) days during the week at the Jackson County High School.
Preschool will return to its traditional Monday through Thursday school schedule beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, as done in previous years. In order to remain in compliance with Governor Beshear’s Executive Order regarding Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools , if your Preschool child is presently participating in the Traditional In-Person instruction, they may now attend school Monday through Thursday In-Person. If your Preschool child currently participates in the Virtual Learning Platform only, they will now participate four (4) days per week, Monday through Thursday, using the Virtual Learning Platform.
We are very excited to be able to return to our original Hybrid Model!! We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times together.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman said the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) issued a comprehensive, 136-page manual, KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0, which will assist with the shift back into school buildings.
“Kentucky continues to be a national leader in vaccinating our school staff, and getting our kids back in the classroom safely remains a top priority for every Kentuckian – from the Governor to our littlest learners,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “With this guidance, we hope to make the transition back to in-person learning as smooth and safe as possible.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman said the manual advises schools on planning school-related student travel; administering spring state testing; operating schools after teachers and staff are vaccinated; assessing knowledge gaps caused by the pandemic’s impact on learning; and using second round Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding.
