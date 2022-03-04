The Jackson County Board of Education issued an announcement that shifts a FLEX PD day to Election Day to accommodate one of the facilities being used as a polling place. They announced:
“After following the JCPS Calendar Committee process, Friday, March 18, 2022 will now be a Student Attendance/Instructional Day. The Flex PD day that was on March 18, 2022, has been moved to Tuesday, May 17, 2022 (Election Day). Therefore, there will be no school on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Due to one of our facilities being used as a polling place on the May 17, 2022 election, the District will not be able to have a student attendance/instructional day as previously scheduled in our school calendar. For reference please see KRS 158.070 5 (b) 1 and 2 below:
“If any school in a district is used as a polling place, the school district shall be closed on the day of the election, and those days may be used for professional development activities, professional meetings, or parent-teacher conferences.
A district may be open on the day of an election if no school in the district is used as a polling place.
This change by the JCPS Calendar Committee will keep our school calendar on track with the last student attendance day being on Friday, May 27, 2022 and will allow JCPS to keep a full week of spring break which is currently scheduled for April 4 – 8, 2022. This school calendar is still subject to change due to the uncertainty of the weather in the next couple of months. We still have the flexibility of 2 NTI days remaining. Please see the attachment with the updated 2021-2022 JCPS School Calendar.”
