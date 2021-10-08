Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams made an historic visit to Jackson County last week. On Thursday, September 30th, 2021 local and state officials, JCHS students, and county citizens gathered at the new Jackson County Extension Office Conference Center to greet and hear from Secretary Adams as he spoke about the new Kentucky Election Law.
In April 2021 Governor Andy Beshear was joined by Secretary Adams and the Republican sponsors as he signed bipartisan legislation expanding early voting in Kentucky. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century (the previous election law had been passed in 1891).
The measure provides for three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. It also allows counties to establish voting centers where any registered voter in each county can cast their ballot, regardless of their precinct.
The special election scheduled for November 02nd, 2021 to fill the seat of 89th District State Representative will be one of the first conducted in Kentucky under the new election legislation. This election will “not” be conducted under the special circumstances created by the pandemic emergency in 2020. Instead, it will be conducted under the current statutes, which include important changes created by the passage of House Bill 574.
Two candidates, Timmy Truett (R) and Mae Suramek (D) will be on the ballot for the House seat. The seat became vacant after Representative Robert Goforth (R) resigned Aug. 24, 2021, during a criminal case for allegedly assaulting his wife.
Mr. Jacob Bowling, JCHS teacher, brought his U.S. History class to attend the meeting. Secretary Adams was delighted at their presence and gave them a brief discussion of exactly what a Secretary of State’s job entails. “There are three main responsibilities that go with the job,” Secretary Adams said. “First, I am, literally, the Secretary of the State. My office processes every bill, and every official record generated by the state. My office has land records dating back to 1792 when Kentucky first became a state. As such, the Secretary of State serves as Chief Custodian of records. Secondly, the Secretary of State is the Chief Business official of the state. Every business contract is handled through my office. And, thirdly, I serve as the Chief Election Official of the State.”
When explaining the current/new election law Secretary Adams referenced the 2020 election. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the state of Kentucky executed a safe, secure, and successful election in the fall of 2020”, Secretary Adams said. To maintain safety many steps were taken to allow voters access to vote including 1) more days to vote, 2) broad latitude for absentee voting and 3) the ability to vote outside one’s home precinct. Secretary Adams said, “Even with these steps, there was actually a decrease in the number of voting irregularities in the 2020 election compared with other years. This made the 2020 elections one of the most secure elections in Kentucky history.”
The election was also very successful! There was a record number of voters in both the primary and the general election in 2020. Over two (2) million Kentuckians voted in the general election and over one (1) million voted in the preceding primary.
In the process of updating Kentucky’s 1891 election law, Secretary Adams and legislators looked at what worked in 2020 and used that as the basis for the new law. While many of the 2020 criteria have been restricted, some served as the basis for the new law’s voting criteria.
Following is a brief summary of the new Kentucky election law:
The measure provides for three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. Therefore, the number of days where in-person voting can occur has expanded to four (4) days. It also allows counties to establish voting centers where any registered voter in each county can cast their ballot, regardless of their precinct.
The measure includes several features aimed at strengthening election security protections.
“While other states are caught up in partisan division, here in Kentucky we’re leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Adams said.
The new Kentucky law maintains an online portal for residents to request a mail-in ballot, but restores pre-pandemic restrictions on who can vote by mail. “Applying for an absentee ballot has been made easier,” Secretary Adams said. “A voter has the ability to track their ballot on-line and see every step taken along the way toward it being counted. In addition, to maintain security, we can verify Voter ID during the process of requesting the absentee ballot. After that if, for some reason we have questions about an absentee ballot we have received there is a process called “curing” which will allow is to verify the validity of that vote.”
Regarding election security, the measure will lead to a statewide transition toward universal paper ballots to guarantee a paper audit trail. As older voting machines are decommissioned, they will be replaced with a voting system using paper ballots, Secretary Adams said. “Electronic machines, alone, had issues with them. One – people didn’t trust them and feared hacking interference. However, there is zero evidence that any of our electronic election machines were hacked in 2020. That being said, electronic machines alone did not allow for recounts in the same way as a paper ballot allows. This has been fixed! There will now be a paper ballot for every vote.”
The measure enhances the ability of state election officials to remove nonresidents from voter rolls. And it expressly prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, the practice of collecting ballots from likely supporters and returning them to election offices. Secretary Adams said his office has removed 400,000 names from the voter roll removing people that have moved or died.
The new law also bans ballot harvesting which can lead to voter fraud.
What Does the Special Election for the 89th District State of Representatives Look Like Under New Law:
- September 18th - ABSENTEE BALLOTS CAN ALREADY BE REQUESTED ON-LINE!
Absentee ballots can now be requested (https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/) for the Nov. 2 special election to fill the 89th state House District seat, formerly held by Rep. Robert Goforth.
In addition to Sept. 18, which was the first day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal, other important dates include:
• October 4 – Last day to register to vote for the special election
• October 19 – Last day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal
• October 28, 29, 30 – In-Person Absentee voting begins in the Community Room (old courtroom in the old courthouse in McKee), Sand Gap Fire Department, and at Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall. Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 28th) and Friday (October 29th). On Saturday (October 30th) Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.(noon).
The following Polling Locations will be Open on Election Day (November 02nd, 2021)
• Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall
• Sand Gap Fire Department
• McKee Courthouse
*Voters may vote at any of the listed locations that will be open on Election Day (November 02nd) from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mail-in Absentee Ballot Process
• Unlike 2020, voters must have a qualifying reason to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. This method of voting is not available to the general public.
• Eligible voters must request their ballot via the State Board of Elections secure portal located at govoteky.com. Voters unable to use the portal should contact the county clerk for assistance at the numbers listed above.
• Eligible voters may request their ballot beginning on September 18, but must complete their request no later than October 19. The State Board of Elections portal will close at 11:59 pm on October 19.
• Voters may return their ballot via US mail.
• Mailed ballots must be received by 6pm on Election Day in order to be counted.
In-Person Absentee Process
The passage of House Bill 574 in 2021 also changed the way in-person absentee voting occurs. Under the new law, all eligible voters may vote an absentee ballot, in-person, on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day.
For this special election, in-person absentee voting will be held on Thursday, October 28th, Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th (see above).
County Clerk Contact Information about the 2021 Special Election:
Jackson County Clerk: 108 Courthouse Square, PO Box 339, McKee, KY 40447-0339
Phone: (606) 287-7800; Email: donald.moore@ky.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.