Kentucky Secretary of State Adams was planning a trip to McKee on Thursday, August 05th to conduct a public meeting to discuss the new election law in Kentucky. However, due to the current surge of COVID-19 in Jackson County and the surrounding region Secretary of State Adams rescheduled this visit to Thursday, September 30th @ 11:00 AM. The public meeting location remains unchanged. It will be in the new Jackson County Extension Office (the old Dollar General Store) in McKee, KY.
The purpose of the visit will be to explain the new Kentucky voting law to local officials and citizens. Senator Brandon Storm is expected to introduce Secretary Adams. There will an opportunity for questions from the attendees toward the end of the meeting.
In April 2021, in a rare display of bipartisan cooperation, and at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures in other states, Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation expanding early voting in Kentucky. The bill received widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans in the Republican-led General Assembly, was sent to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's desk where he called it “a good day for democracy.” The bill’s GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Secretary Adams will be available to local officials and citizens to explain the details of the new law.
“This new law represents an important first step to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard by casting their ballots in a secure and convenient manner on the date and time that works best for them,” Beshear said. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.
The special election scheduled for November 02nd, 2021 to fill the seat of 89th District State Representative will be the first one conducted in Jackson County under the new election legislation enacted in 2020. This includes new rules on qualifying for absentee voting and new rules concerning early in-person voting!
Two candidates, Timmy Truett (R) and Mae Suramek (D) will be on the ballot for the House seat. The seat became vacant after Representative Robert Goforth (R) resigned Aug. 24, 2021, during a criminal case for allegedly assaulting his wife.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS CAN ALREADY BE REQUESTED ON-LINE!
Absentee ballots can now be requested (https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/) for the Nov. 2 special election to fill the 89th state House District seat, formerly held by Rep. Robert Goforth.
This election will not be conducted under the special circumstances created by the pandemic emergency in 2020. Instead, it will be conducted under the current statutes, which include important changes created by the passage of House Bill 574.
In addition to Sept. 18, which was the first day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal, other important dates include:
- October 4 – Last day to register to vote for the special election
- October 19 – Last day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal
- October 28, 29, 30 – In-Person Absentee voting begins in the Community Room (old courtroom in the old courthouse in McKee), Sand Gap Fire Department, and at Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall. Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 28th) and Friday (October 29th). On Saturday (October 30th) Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.(noon).
The following Polling Locations will be Open on Election Day (November 02nd, 2021)
• Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall
• Sand Gap Fire Department
• McKee Courthouse
*Voters may vote at any of the listed locations that will be open on Election Day (November 02nd) from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mail-in Absentee Ballot Process
- Unlike 2020, voters must have a qualifying reason to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. This method of voting is not available to the general public.
- Eligible voters must request their ballot via the State Board of Elections secure portal located at govoteky.com. Voters unable to use the portal should contact the county clerk for assistance at the numbers listed above.
- Eligible voters may request their ballot beginning on September 18, but must complete their request no later than October 19. The State Board of Elections portal will close at 11:59 pm on October 19.
- Voters may return their ballot via US mail.
- Mailed ballots must be received by 6pm on Election Day in order to be counted.
In-Person Absentee Process
The passage of House Bill 574 in 2021 also changed the way in-person absentee voting occurs. Under the new law, all eligible voters may vote an absentee ballot, in-person, on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day.
For this special election, in-person absentee voting will be held on Thursday, October 28th, Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th (see above).
County Clerk Contact Information about the 2021 Special Election:
Jackson County Clerk: 108 Courthouse Square, PO Box 339, McKee, KY 40447-0339
Phone: (606) 287-7800; Email: donald.moore@ky.gov
