Kentuckians celebrated the recent passage of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that includes multibillion-dollar investments in the commonwealth. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says the bipartisan infrastructure bill that made it through Congress is a “godsend” for his state. Although the legislation is seen as a feather in President Biden’s cap, Senator McConnell and 18 of his troops voted to invest $1 trillion in roads, bridges and the electric grid before the House sent it to the White House in a late Friday vote.
“We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges. It’s a godsend for Kentucky,” Mr. McConnell said Monday.
U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) voted against the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill. "We desperately need improvements to our infrastructure, especially in rural Kentucky, but the truth is that less than half of new spending in this bill goes toward real infrastructure projects, and this legislation is being used to coerce more Members to vote for a far more destructive spending binge that puts our country on a fast-track toward socialism," said Congressman Rogers.
Governor Beshear agreed with Senator McConnell on the issue. “Not only are these once-in-a-generation investments, they’re good investments – when we invest in our infrastructure, we unlock potential and we reduce costs in the future. We make ourselves more resilient to the natural disasters we see far too often, and we make it safer when we put our kids in the car,” said Gov. Beshear. “It helps us ultimately to be more competitive worldwide and it helps ensure that we are still the world economic leader.”
In addition to American Rescue Plan Act funding, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Kentucky will receive:
- More than $4.7 billion over five years to repair roads and bridges and create high-quality, well-paying jobs for Kentucky families;
- $647 million to improve water infrastructure;
- $100 million to provide high-speed internet coverage across the state, and 1.4 million Kentuckians (33%) will also be eligible to apply for the “Affordable Connectivity Fund” to expand access to high-speed, affordable internet;
- $391 million over five years in public transportation funding;
- $204 million over five years to improve airports;
- $69 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network;
- $19 million to protect against wildfires;
- $18 million to protect against cyberattacks; and
- Benefits from a $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization, which will reduce energy costs for families and small businesses nationwide.
