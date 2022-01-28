Jackie Paul Johnson, 36, of Sand Gap, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on drug related charges. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, upon arrival at Johnson’s residence Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs and KSP Trooper Shane Bowling observed Johnson standing on the porch. Deputy Isaacs had prior knowledge of Mr. Johnson having two active arrest warrants. After placing Johnson under arrest for the two active warrants (Jackson County Detention Center shows two charges of failure to appear that precipitated the warrants), Deputy Isaacs located a sunglass case in Johnson’s right rear pants pocket. Inside the sunglass case was an altered spoon that had a heavy white residue on it, one syringe, and a small, clear plastic cigarette pack wrapper that had a crystal substance inside that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Johnson was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Johnson is scheduled for arraignment in District Court on January 31, 2022. He remains in custody under a $1,000 cash bond while awaiting his court appearance.
