William Keith Shelton, 28, of McKee, KY was in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Shelton was arrested by KSP Trooper J. Coffey following a routine traffic stop. While Trooper Coffey was parked at the intersection of KY 3630 and Asa Flat Road he heard a loud vehicle (2006 Gray Pontiac) operating on Asa Flat Road. The vehicle turned right onto KY 3630 and Trooper Coffey observed the license plate was not illuminated. Trooper Coffey pulled behind the vehicle in an attempt to read the registration plate number and the vehicle turned immediately into the driveway of a residence. Trooper Coffey activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a male driver (William Shelton), a female passenger, and two small children in the back-passenger seat.
Trooper Coffey advised the driver of the reasons for the traffic stop and Shelton stated that he did not have a muffler on the vehicle. Trooper Coffey asked why he pulled into the residence’s driveway and Shelton stated that he was looking for an individual named “Billy”. The home owner came out to see what was going on and told Trooper Coffey that there was no one named Billy that lived there. The home owner was unaware of anyone named Billy that lived nearby.
When asked for his driver’s license, Shelton told Trooper Coffey that he didn’t have one. When Trooper Coffey asked for Shelton’s social security number, Shelton stated that he did not remember it. When asked his date of birth, Shelton also told Trooper Coffey that he didn’t remember it. Shelton was asked to exit the vehicle and a verbal permission to search his person was obtained. A small blue cloth pouch was located in Shelton’s front left pocket. Inside the pouch was a small clear plastic baggy that contained a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
A field sobriety test was administered and Shelton was determined to be under the influence of intoxicants. Shelton was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Shelton refused a chemical drug test. The female and the two children were picked up by a family member.
Shelton was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); driving on a DUI suspended license, 1stoffense (agg circumstances); improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; inadequate silencer (muffler); and rear license not illuminated.
A plea agreement was presented during the preliminary hearing on Monday. Shelton entered a guilty plea for the charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense and agreed to a diversion program for a three (3) years. Shelton also change his plea to guilty for the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Shelton was sentenced to 30 days in jail counting time served (17 days). The remainder of the 30 days are to be served on a planned intermittent schedule. Shelton must pay a $500 fine plus his license is to be suspended for up to 18 months. An order was entered by the court for Shelton to complete ADE for one year. In exchange for his guilty pleas on those two charges, the remainder of the charges were dismissed without prejudice.
